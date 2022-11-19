Boston College takes big step backward in brutal loss at Notre Dame

Blake Grupe drilled a 26-yard field goal two minutes into the game, Logan Diggs scored from 1 yard out, and Drew Pyne hit Matt Salerno for a 1-yard strike late in the first quarter. Grupe added 41- and 46-yard field goals to make it 23-0, then Audric Estimé delivered from 7 yards out and Chris Tyree from 12 yards to extend the margin.

The Eagles (3-8, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed, 17-0, through one quarter and 37-0 at halftime. The Irish (8-3) racked up 336 total yards in the first half, compared to 81 for BC, and held a 214-1 edge in rushing yards.

A week after stunning then-No. 17 North Carolina State in the final seconds, Boston College football reverted to its old habits and turned in its worst half of the season in an eventual 44-0 loss to No. 18 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

BC redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead (9 for 22, 117 yards, 3 interceptions), who showed plenty of promise in his first two starts, played a part in four first-half turnovers. He threw two costly interceptions, fumbled, and threw a backward pass to Zay Flowers that resulted in another fumble.

Advertisement

Flowers became the Eagles’ all-time leader with 192 career receptions, freshman Alex Broome showed his versatility, and Vinny DePalma had seven tackles in the half — but otherwise, it was all Irish.

All of Boston College’s starting offensive linemen — left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, left guard Jackson Ness, center Drew Kendall, right guard Dwayne Allick (RG), and right tackle Jack Conley — battled an illness and were limited in practice during the week, but all five played.

They were outmatched individually and collectively, as the Irish racked up four sacks on the day.

Following a light flurry in the first half, it started to snow considerably more early in the third quarter and the field eventually was covered in white. The Irish didn’t need another advantage, but they got one, as their ability to run the ball and stop the run continued to pay dividends.

Advertisement

Freshman Benjamin Morrison (three interceptions) picked off Morehead once again, then Estimé scored for a second time, this one from 6 yards out, to push the margin to 44-0 through three quarters.

Neither side scored in a dreary fourth quarter, and that was that.

The Eagles entered with momentum on their side after knocking off an Associated Press-ranked opponent for the first time since 2014. They were looking to register back-to-back wins over ranked foes for the first time in team history and earn their first victory over the Irish since 2008. Instead, BC turned in a flat and uninspiring performance that mirrored the way it played against Virginia Tech, Florida State, and UConn.

The sobering reality in Chestnut Hill is that epic wins are outliers and duds like Saturday’s game have become the norm.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.