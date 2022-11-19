Casey Milliken’s goal seals a stirring Division 2 state title for top-seeded Oliver Ames over No. 2 Hopkinton

Down a goal with under three minutes to play, the Tigers found lightning in a bottle.

“That was the craziest five minutes of my life,” said Milliken, to no one in particular.

WALPOLE –– Oliver Ames sophomore Casey Milliken wandered from the Tigers’ fan section, hands on his head with his eyes wide and mouth agape.

Tigers senior center back Hector Bucio shifted up to striker and headed home the equalizing goal with 2:49 remaining. Milliken, a 5-foot-5 All-American striker, snuck in behind the defense to place a half-volley with the inside of his foot over the goalkeeper’s head less than a minute later.

Advertisement

Milliken’s second goal of the game late into stoppage time completed an improbable comeback that resulted in No. 1 Oliver Ames winning the Division 2 championship, 3-2, over No. 2 Hopkinton. The Tigers (20-1-2) earned their first state championship in program history and first title since capturing the Eastern Massachusetts Division 2 crown in 2015.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Tournaments, you need luck and a lot of things to go your way,” said Oliver Ames coach John Barata. “We decided to take it into our own hands, the guys were like ‘we’re going to get this.’”

2017 All-American Nathanial Cardoza, a 2018 Oliver Ames graduate who played at UMass-Amherst, gave the team a speech pregame, jolting Milliken into a multi-goal performance to record his first tallies of the tournament.

“All-Americans do what they do when we need it the most,” said Barata.

Senior center back Jake Williams played the ball in for Milliken to complete the comeback, overcoming goals by seniors Sean Golembiewski and Peter DeMichele for the Hillers (19-2-2).

“We’re a family,” said Milliken. “We believe in each other, we trust in each other and it showed how much we really believed in and cared for each other [with the result].”