Deja vu: Andover wins second straight Division 1 field hockey crown on same field by same score

Noone was spot on — and it was her Golden Warriors who came out ahead, with second-seeded Andover repeating as state champion and capturing their fifth title overall with a 1-0 win over No. 1 Walpole at Burlington High School.

“We knew it would be a 1-0 game because Walpole’s quick and aggressive,” Andover coach Maureen Noone said.

ANDOVER — Facing Walpole in the Division I field hockey final for the second consecutive year, Andover was confident that the teams were destined for another 1-0 match. But which would score the lone goal?

Andover (22-1) took control early, getting three corners in the opening minutes. Walpole goalie Maddy Clark orchestrated a solid defense to clear them.

As the second quarter opened, both teams played a tough midfield game, until Mia Batchelder got a goal off a rebound four minutes into the frame to give the Golden Warriors the lead.

“We were focused on getting a goal early and then killing the clock,” said Noone.

Walpole (21-2) had a chance late in the first half, but it was turned away by Andover goalie Adelaide Weeden. Those opportunities continued out of the half, when Walpole amassed two early corners. Rose MacLean, Andover’s flyer, was dominant on defense, taking a shot directly to the stomach on the second.

“Flying is a scary position. You’re going right towards someone, probably taking the shot direct,” said MacLean. “Honestly, it didn’t hurt and I’m just glad it didn’t go in the circle.”

“In my eyes, Rose is the best flyer in the state,” added Noone.

The Porkers continued to control possession in a chippy second half, but the steady Andover midfield and defense held them off the board. With three minutes remaining, the Golden Warriors took control of the ball and didn’t allow Walpole a late chance to tie.

For MacLean and her fellow upperclassmen, two consecutive titles — with the same score on the same field — was a great way to close out their Andover careers.

“I think Burlington High School is my new favorite place,” MacLean said.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.