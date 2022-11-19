Freshman Avery DePaul reprises heroics for No. 10 Silver Lake in Divison 2 state title win over top-seeded Oliver Ames

DePaul scored an eerily similar goal for the winner in the semifinals against Minnechaug. This time, DePaul laid sprawled on the turf, absorbing the moment.

Freshman Avery DePaul provided the heroics again, cutting into the middle of the box to receive a back-heel flick from sophomore Cassidy Conroy. DePaul took a touch to evade the goalkeeper and a defender, chipping a left-footed shot off the left post and in as she was falling down.

DePaul’s tally in the 62nd minute secured a 1-0 victory for No. 10 Silver Lake over No. 1 Oliver Ames to win the Division 2 championship, the first in program history. The Lakers (12-3-8) defeated the top three seeds in the bracket en route to the school’s first championship in any sport in 34 years and avenged a defeat in last year’s title game.

Silver Lake's players celebrate their 1-0 victory over top-seeded Oliver Ames to give the No. 10 Lakers their first state title in program history. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“All of these thoughts were going through [my head], that could be the end of the game,” said DePaul. “It’s such a great feeling, I just couldn’t get up for a second.”

The Lakers sported athletic tape around their wrists with the word ‘redemption’ emblazoned across the pre-wrap. After experiencing heartbreak last season, a sensational run by the newcomer DePaul ensured the Lakers would hang a banner.

“She read that space and cut in quick and she beat everyone there and got her foot on the ball and got it in,” said Silver Lake coach Scott Williams. “That stuff you can’t really teach. You have to read the game and understand how the game is flowing to see those spaces. As a freshman, to understand that level of play and to do it in the state final, I’m extremely proud of her to read it and take care of business.”

