Gang shooting erupts after Dorchester Pop Warner practice, shocking coaches, players, and parents

The Dorchester coaches had just entered the Unity Sports and Cultural Club, barely a block away, to collect a supply of anti-concussion helmet cushions donated by the Kraft family’s New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. When one of the coaches heard the gunshots — 14 in all, according to a Boston Police report — they bolted back toward the field.

Just after 8 p.m., when practice ended for 23 children, ages 12 and under, preparing to play Sunday for the New England championship, parents were picking up their kids at Roberts Field when gunfire erupted in front of nearby Lee Academy Pilot School.

Some days are worse than others for inner-city youth football coaches trying to save kids from the streets. Thursday was one of those days for leaders of the Dorchester Eagles Pop Warner program.

Police described the incident as a gang shooting. One man, who suffered a minor gunshot wound, made a frantic attempt to flee the assailants, but, as he ducked down while driving, he crashed his bullet-riddled car into one of the coach’s vehicles, totaling it, according to the police report and witnesses.

Investigators recovered a firearm, 14 shell casings, and one live round at the scene, just steps from a playground next to the football Field.

No Eagles coach, player, or parent was physically injured. But how long they bear the emotional trauma remains to be seen.

“It’s always sad when there’s gunfire, but it’s especially sad for these kids to realize that, coming off a football field on their way home, they were caught almost in the middle of a crossfire,” said the team’s head coach, who asked to be identified only with his last name, Coach Cousin.

Cousin said many parents told him their children, while riding home immediately after the gunfire, expressed concern for their coaches. “And we were just as concerned about the kids,” Cousin said.

For more than 25 years, the Dorchester Eagles have tried to steer at-risk youth in an area steeped in gang culture away from danger. With police typically posted nearby, more than 10 years have passed since the program last experienced gunfire near their field during a practice or game.

“I want our kids to know that this is not normal, that this is not a way of life,” Cousin said.

Saturday, at their next practice, Cousin said, he plans to tell the team, “We’re not going to let this act of violence deter you guys from chasing your dreams.”

He said he received assurances from Mayor Wu’s office Friday that the team will receive ample police protection the rest of the season.

“We’ll be here to protect you, and the Boston Police will be here to protect you,” Cousin said he will tell his team.

The police report indicated the wounded man declined medical assistance and was generally uncooperative with investigators. The only description of the suspects came from a 911 caller who reported seeing three men running from the scene, two wearing all black, one wearing all gray, the report states.

The winner of Dorchester’s game Sunday against New Britain, Conn., in Lawrence, advances to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.