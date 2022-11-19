Grady Conly tallies second-half winner for No. 9 Newburyport in Division 3 boys’ soccer title game over No. 2 Dedham

Conly’s goal in the 60th minute — the third straight second-half winner from the Clippers — gave No. 9 Newburyport a 1-0 win over No. 2 Dedham for the program’s first state championship Saturday at Manning Field in a tight, physical matchup between two undefeated teams.

The senior didn’t hesitate. Conly lofted a shot to a wide open right portion of the net, his late game heroics capping a fitting ending to Newburyport’s perfect season.

LYNN — The ball bounced around amid a scrum in front of the net. Somehow, it squirted out to an uncovered Grady Conly.

“We’ve been together since middle school so we all know how each other play,” said Conly. “It’s just the right place at the right time for everyone.”

Newburyport, which had never advanced past the quarterfinals before, finished 23-0-0. Dedham was 19-1-3.

Newburyport's Sean Gasbarro (center) battles Dedham's Juan Pablo Giraldo for possession of the ball during Saturday's Division 3 boys' soccer state championship at Manning Field in Lynn. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Clippers received a 75th minute goal from Sean Gasbarro to beat top-seed Pembroke on Sunday. Caelan Twichell scored in the final minute in Wednesday’s state semifinal win over Stoneham. And then Conly delivered on the biggest stage Saturday late in regulation

“It’s all about our senior leadership,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “These guys stayed together since they were seven and I think they all wanted to stay together and do something special.”

In a battle between a pair of teams that had each allowed just six goals all season, the match lived up to its defensive billing. The Clippers struggled to get a shot by Dedham star keeper Michael McDonough. All it took was one opportunity, the winning goal set up by a free kick.

From there, the Newburyport defense led by Henry Acton, Luke O’Brien, Spencer Colwell, and Harvard baseball bound keeper Owen Tahnk did the rest, sending the Clippers into a frenzy, topped by a dog-pile on Tahnk.

“Everyone knew we could accomplish this,” said Tahnk. “It’s pretty incredible that it’s actually happening.”

