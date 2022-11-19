Happy returns for Cohasset girls’ soccer in Division 4 championship

On Saturday afternoon, though, top-seeded Cohasset made sure it scored more than once in a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Northbridge at Doyle Field for the program’s first state championship.

LEOMINSTER — The Cohasset girls’ soccer team knew that one goal was likely not going to be enough.

“I’ll never forget that bus ride home or even the walk back to the bus,” said Cohasset coach Deb Beal of last season’s final loss. “I’ve played in a lot of tournaments and we had never made it that far and to walk out of Manning Field last year with that loss in overtime, it was devastating.

“When we came back in August that’s what we talked about,” Beal added. “Do you remember what you felt that day? Do you remember what it took to get there and can we do it again?”

The Skippers (17-1-3) broke the seal in the 27th minute when sophomore Tess Barrett booted a direct kick from 30 yards out for a 1-0 lead with 13:53 left in the first half. Just over six minutes later, senior Cat Herman added an insurance goal when she headed in a direct kick from Barrett from 10 yards out.

“Once we got one, we had the momentum and then we got another one,” Barrett said. “It was important to make a statement and show everyone who we are and the kind of team we are.

“I’m just so proud of everyone, so happy,” she added. “It’s surreal.”