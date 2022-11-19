Holy Cross football routs Georgetown to seal undefeated regular season, outright Patriot League title

WASHINGTON — Matthew Sluka (three touchdown passes) and Jordan Fuller (three rushing touchdowns) led the offense as the Holy Cross football team clinched its fourth straight Patriot League title with a 47-10 rout of Georgetown on Saturday.

Holy Cross (11-0, 6-0), ranked sixth in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches poll, is the first team to win four consecutive outright Patriot League titles.

It’s the third time the Crusaders have finished the regular season at 11-0. Holy Cross also accomplished the feat in 1987 and 1991.