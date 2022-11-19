Holy Cross football routs Georgetown to seal undefeated regular season, outright Patriot League title

WASHINGTON — Matthew Sluka (three touchdown passes) and Jordan Fuller (three rushing touchdowns) led the offense as the Holy Cross football team clinched its fourth straight Patriot League title with a 47-10 rout of Georgetown on Saturday.
Holy Cross (11-0, 6-0), ranked sixth in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches poll, is the first team to win four consecutive outright Patriot League titles.
It’s the third time the Crusaders have finished the regular season at 11-0. Holy Cross also accomplished the feat in 1987 and 1991.
Sluka, who was 12-of-15 passing for 301 yards, connected with three receivers for scores and added 77 yards rushing. Fuller carried the ball 18 times for 76 yards with scoring runs of 2, 5, and 1 yards. Ayir Asante had 137 yards receiving, including a 42-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter for Holy Cross.
Sluka’s other touchdown passes went for 25 yards to Tyler Purdy and 48 yards to Spencer Gilliam.
Fuller’s third touchdown, a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter, gave Holy Cross a 34-10 halftime lead.
The Crusaders finished with 568 yards of offense, including 262 yards on the ground.
Pierce Holley completed 29 of 48 passes for 261 yards and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Johua Tomas for Georgetown (2-9, 1-5).
Tomas finished with 12 catches for 82 yards.