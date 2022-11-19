Ipswich girls’ volleyball rallies to repeat as Division 4 champion

Ipswich pulled out a 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 18-16 win for the MIAA Division 4 championship Saturday morning at Worcester State University, using energy and timely plays to finish off their 21-2 season in front of packed gymnasium.

WORCESTER — Trailing 2-0 in defense of their 2021 championship, the Ipswich girls’ volleyball team simply would not quit. At the end of a marathon, the Tigers had rallied for a repeat, and the second title in program history.

Sophomore Addison Pillis (12 kills) brought the momentum to the top-seeded Tigers with her booming spikes, turning around with two fist pumps when she earned a point. It’s her signature celebration that she started earlier this season.

Advertisement

“When you get a kill, you get so hype, you let it all out,” she said. “It feels so good.”

Senior Grace Sorensen had a team-high 21 kills, with classmate Kendra Brown (28 assists) and junior Tess O’Flynn providing the setups.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We knew we had to step up, it was now or never,” Sorensen said. “We did the best we could do and we pulled it off.”

Ipswich storms the court after rallying from down 2-0 to capture the Division 4 state championship. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The No. 3 Cardinals (23-2), as they did in their semifinal victory against Lynnfield, made comebacks at the end of the first two sets to take the wins. Ipswich coach Staci Sonke called a timeout after Case put two together toward the end of the third set and it paid off for the Tigers.

“It was just reminding them of the team that we are,” Sonke said. “We beat ourselves a lot when we were down. We had to stay aggressive and do what we do.”

Both Case and Ipswich fought off set points in the fifth, but it was the Tigers breaking through in the end.

“We know we’re proud of each other and we’re there for each other,” Sorensen said. “It feels amazing. It feels even better back-to-back.”

Advertisement

Ipswich’s Addison Pillis (30) and Ella Stein (23) defend against Case’s Jamie Moniz (5). MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ipswich’s Carolyn Bailer returns a serve in the third set. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ipswich’s Alivia Mossler (11) returns a serve. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ipswich’s Grace Sorensen tries to navigate the Case block. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Case's Madilyn Botelho returns a volley in the first set. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Case's Ava Silva (6) spikes the ball as Ipswich’s Sophie DeGrappo (22) defends. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ipswich High head volleyball coach Staci Sonke addresses her team. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Ipswich bench celebrates a fourth-set victory. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Tigers got plenty of support from the student section. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.