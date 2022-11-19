It’s a sweep and a 21-0 finish for the Anderson duo and Westborough in Division 2 girls’ volleyball final

The top-seeded Rangers completed their 21-0 season with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 victory over King Philip, their first championship since 2017.

WESTBOROUGH — The third set belonged to Quinn Anderson. With her Westborough girls’ volleyball team on the verge of a state championship and MVP chants raining down at Worcester State University, the junior hitter knocked 10 powerful kills in the set alone, finishing with 17 in the sweep.

“It’s awesome,” Anderson said. “I tried to stay focused in the moment and just get the kill, and then allow myself to be really happy afterward.”

Westborough dropped just five sets all year, and won every set in the state tournament.

“It was a tremendous moment,” said Anderson’s father, Roger, the program’s 24-year head coach who netted his third title. “I could not be prouder of my daughter [Quinn] and I could not be more proud of our team.”

Senior Shannon Clark had a team-leading 29 assists, and managed to fake four sets that went for kills at timely moments. Sophomore Georgia Tyrrell added six kills and senior Kate Capello contributed four.

“We invest a lot into our relationships,” Clark said. “We want to win but we also want to build connections with each other.”

The victory was redemption for the Rangers, who lost in the 2021 final to Hopkinton.

“There were 1,000 emotions of course,” Clark said. “It took me a solid three minutes to process. All bittersweet because it’s senior year, but we just won a state championship.”

Senior Ahunna James had seven kills for the No. 2 Warriors (22-3), who were making their first appearance in the final.

“It was just a great season getting this far,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said. “It was always about going as far as we could in the tournament. I’m super proud of how they performed.”

King Philip’s Emily Sawyer spikes the ball into Westborough territory n the Division 2 final. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Westborough’s Quinn Anderson (14) saves the ball from hitting the floor at Worcester State. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

