Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for lead at CME tournament

Maguire, one of 11 first-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year, is too far back in the points race to win LPGA player of the year, though $2 million in a single day would make up for that. That would be nearly twice what Maguire has made in 23 previous events.

At stake on Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club is $2 million to the winner.

Leona Maguire of Ireland had four straight birdies around the turn and added a pair of birdies late for a 9-under 63, allowing her to catch Lydia Ko in the CME Group Tour Championship and set up a duel for the richest prize in women’s golf in Naples, Fla.

Ko had a five-shot lead to start the third round — seven shots ahead of Maguire — and made a mixture of birdies and bogeys that stalled her round. She fell one shot behind Maguire until chipping to tap-in range on the par-5 17th. She finished with a 70.

They were at 15-under 201 in what shaped up as a two-player race for the $2 million.

No one else was closer than five shots to them. Former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 68 and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland had a 69. They were at 206.

The forecast for Sunday was for rain and 20 mph (32 kph) gusts.

“Nothing I'm not used to from Ireland,” Maguire said when she finished her round. “We'll see where Lydia gets at the end of the day, but ultimately just go out and play as well as I possibly can, and especially if there’s bad weather, that’s all you can control. Looking forward to one last walk of the season tomorrow.”

Brooke Henderson kept her slim hopes alive for player of the year. The Canadian, who had to withdraw last week with a back injury, had two eagles in her round of 65 and was at 9-under 207.

Henderson will have to win the CME Group Tour Championship and have Ko finish third or worse to win player of the year.

“If I could have another day like this tomorrow, that would be really nice,” she said.

Ko came into the week with a one-point advantage over Minjee Lee for player of the year. Lee, the Australian who won the U.S. Women's Open and leads the LPGA money list, has fallen nine shots behind and is all but certain to be eliminated.

Ko is a lock to win the Vare Trophy for having the lowest scoring average. A victory would send her season earnings to over $4.3 million.

Nelly Korda, who won last week at Pelican Golf Club, had to birdie her last three holes for a 73 that left her nine shots out of the lead.

PGA — Patrick Rodgers ran off four straight birdies late and finished with a par save for a 6-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Ben Martin in the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., and another chance at his first PGA Tour title.

Martin was poised to match that score until he came up short on the 18th green, chipped to just inside 5 feet and missed the par putt. He had a 65.

They were at 14-under 198 in the final PGA Tour event of the year, and it was far from a two-man race.

Ten players were within two shots of the lead, a group that included Sahith Theegala (68), Brian Harman (64) and even Harry Higgs, who was atop the leaderboard at the start of the day and had a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 70.

European — Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65 put the Spaniard at 15-under 201 overall at Jumeirah Golf Estates as he seeks to win the event for a third time.

The top-ranked McIlroy will battle US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday for the Harry Vardon Trophy.

Fitzpatrick trails Rahm by one shot after a 70 that included two bogeys on the front nine at the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.



