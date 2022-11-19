Liam Donagher a one-man scoring machine (3 TDs) for No. 2 Grafton in Division 4 semifinal win over No. 6 Foxborough

Grafton senior quarterback Casey Jordan connected with Donagher on seven catches for 114 yards and touchdowns of 11 and 26 yards, but Donagher’s third TD proved as dazzling as it was decisive: a 99-yard kickoff return for the final margin of victory.

Grafton’s Liam Donagher scored all three touchdowns for No. 2 Grafton in a 21-12 victory over No. 6 Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinals Saturday at Bellingham High.

BELLINGHAM — Football is the ultimate team game, but sometimes one player makes all the difference.

The key play for the Gators (11-0) came immediately after Foxborough (6-5) scored its first touchdown to get within 14-12 on Mike Marcucella’s 67-yard scoring toss to sophomore receiver Nolan Gordon with 5:08 left.

Advertisement

Foxborough attempted to tie the game on a two-point conversion that failed when Marcucella rolled out and found reliable slot receiver Tony Sulham, who was tackled by Grafton’s Wesley Williams before he could cross the goal line.

On the ensuing kickoff, the ball appeared to be headed into end zone for a touchback, but instead stopped at the 1-yard line.

Donagher scooped up the ball, ran right towards a wall of Foxborough defenders before cutting back to the left side of the field and outrunning the Warriors kick coverage team on his 99-yard TD return.

Donagher’s score, plus his extra point, extended Grafton’s lead to nine points, making it a two-possession game.

Grafton will face the winner of the Duxbury-Holliston semifinal in the D4 Super Bowl while Foxborough’s final game of the season is Thanksgiving morning against rival Mansfield with a Hockomock League title on the line.