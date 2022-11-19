Newton North girls’ volleyball rises to topple Lincoln-Sudbury for Division 1 championship

The top-seeded Tigers dominated the third and fourth sets to take a 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11 victory over second-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury Saturday at Worcester State, collecting the program’s first title since 2018 and redemption for last year’s trip to the final that came up short.

WORCESTER — The Newton North girls picked the perfect time to play their best volleyball of the season.

Newton North senior Abigail Wright holds the trophy while celebrating with her teammates and their student fans after defeating Lincoln-Sudbury, 3-1, for the Division 1 title at Worcester State.

“Pure bliss,” said junior Chloe Lee. “It’s still surreal. I can’t believe this is happening. It’s a magical feeling.”

Lee mashed 16 kills, senior Abigail Wright racked up 20, and sophomore Devon Burke notched 15 for the top-seeded Tigers (24-1), which took total control after dropping just their second set of the tournament.

“The set that we lost, I feel like it woke us up,” second-year coach Nile Fox said. “They lifted it up and took it to a whole ‘nother level.”

Newton North took 17 of the last 20 points in the third set and 14 of the last 18 in the fourth, as the team kept riding hot hands at the net.

“I think we played a little bit nervous at the beginning,” Burke said. “Then we got more excited, more confident in ourselves, and kept the energy up.”

Wright said this has been the goal since the beginning of the season, and it paid off that the team avoids getting complacent when holding a big lead.

“They took both their timeouts and we were serving really aggressively,” she said. “We had that positive energy and could feel the win in sight, I think it motivated everyone a bit more. I could see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

It’s the fourth championship in program history for Newton North, but the first for Fox and this iteration of the Tigers.

“It means everything,” Fox said. “It’s a great feeling. All the work we put in the offseason, all the work we put in the season, it means a lot. This is a big one for Newton North.”

Added Wright, who will play basketball at Harvard: “I said I wanted my last volleyball game to go out with a bang, and I think we did just that.”