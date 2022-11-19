Senior captain Meghan Smith, Uxbridge field hockey savor another Division 4 title

“Scoring in the finals is like, ‘What more can you ask for?’” Smith said. “Definitely one of my most exciting moments of the year.”

But scoring a goal for the top-seeded Spartans in a 5-0 victory over No. 2 Mancheser Essex for the MIAA Division 4 state championship at Norwell High Saturday afternoon? That was just icing on the cake.

Smith, one of just two senior starters for the Spartans (23-0-0), was sidelined for last year’s tournament (injury), but scored the fourth goal of the final for a Uxbridge team that has not lost since Nov. 1, 2019 (vs. Hopedale) and looked every part of the favorite in this matchup.

Advertisement

“[Smith] wanted to see it through and be in it,” said coach Kelly Rosborough. “She’s embraced every moment of it—she has not taken any of it for granted.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Eighth grader Aubrey Bouchard scored the first goal, finishing off a corner with just over six minutes to play in the first quarter. Her effort was matched by her sister, Ellie, just four minutes later, as the sophomore found a bouncing ball and slotted it home.

Manchester Essex (16-4-3) just couldn’t get anything going and only forced three penalty corners, all of which were stuffed by an impressive Uxbridge back line.

After halftime, the Spartans kept pressing, keeping the ball in Manchester Essex’s half for most of the game and getting a goal from freshman Kendall Gilmore. Smith scored her goal just a few minutes later off a corner.

Even though she played well, Hornets goaltender Paige Garlitz wouldn’t touch the final Uxbridge goal, a backhanded rocket into the top left corner of the goal by freshman Amelia Blood with just three minutes left in the contest, prompting chants of “back-to-back” from the Spartan crowd.

Advertisement

“How often can you say you went 23-and-oh?” Rosborough said. “So proud of this team and this program; it’s awesome.”

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.