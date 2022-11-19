Sophie Reale delivers one last time for Hingham in its Division 1 girls’ soccer championship

“It’s just crazy to think that we made it this far and we are state champions because when I was younger, all I wanted to do was make the team and never actually thought we could win a state championship,” said Aughe.

Aughe backended a stout defense that didn’t not surrender a shot on net, earning No. 2 Hingham a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Algonquin in the Division 1 title game. The Harborwomen (19-0-4) captured their first state championship in program history after losing in the title game a year ago.

WALPOLE –– Hingham senior captain Maddie Aughe recalls sitting in the stands, watching the Harborwomen complete their third consecutive Eastern Massachusetts Division 2 championship in 2016.

Advertisement

The Hingham girls' soccer team hoist the hardware in celebration of their MIAA Division 1 state championship in a 1-0 victory over Algonquin on Saturday at Walpole High. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Northeastern commit, alongside fellow senior captain Caroline Schiffmann at center back, cut off the middle of the field and didn’t let anything get past their line.

“Defensively, we didn’t change much: staying in shape, packing it in, condensing the field, and not allowing them to have time on the ball,” said first-year Hingham coach Mary-Frances Monroe.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior captain Sophie Reale scored her tenth goal of the tournament in the first half, resulting in the winner. The All-American UCLA commit took a pass from junior Claire Murray in stride at the top of the box and blasted a powerful strike off the hands of Titans’ goalie Bella Roman and in.

“I knew that we’re not going to get many chances in a state championship in a game like this, so you’ve got to finish what you can get,” said Reale.

The Harborwomen didn’t let a second-consecutive trip to the title game slip, earning redemption.

“Especially after last year, coming this far and losing, I think it just meant a lot for us this year and to come and finally win,” said Reale.

Advertisement

Hingham players rush the field to celebrate after scoring a 1-0 victory over Algonquin in the MIAA Division 1 girls' soccer state championship Saturday at Walpole High. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.