St. John’s Prep boys’ soccer knew it could win a state championship. Then the Eagles went out and proved it.

St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell knew all season his team was the best in the state.

No. 3 St. John’s Prep capped an undefeated season Saturday by capturing the Division 1 state title with a 2-0 win over top-seeded Needham at Manning Field, grabbing the program’s first state championship trophy since 2006.

“We’ve been talking about a state title all year,” said Crowell, who also coached the 2006 title team. “We knew we were that good. Normally, I don’t let them talk about that stuff, but this year I did. I felt we were good enough and we proved it.”

The Eagles’ high-flying offense impacted the match early on. In the 15th minute, senior captain Callum Rigby controlled a rebound off a corner kick, spun around, and fired a left-footed strike into the back of the net.

Prep (22-0-1) began celebrating the program’s third state title in the 67th minute when Chance Prouty netted the dagger, slipping a shot to the bottom right corner off a beautiful feed from Ross O’Brien.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” said Prouty. “Over the last three months these guys have become my family. It was a great group to play with.”

The defense — led by Will Minor, Jeffrey Lopez, and Ben Bailey, and All-New England keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos — teamed up to post its 16th shutout of the season. The unit stifled a talented and dangerous attack from the Rockets (19-2-2) all afternoon.

“We couldn’t muster a quality shot and that’s a tribute to their defense,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna. “They’re fast, they move off the ball, they shut down lanes, and we couldn’t find a solution.”

All fall, Prep beat quality team after quality team, including wins over Needham and St. John’s Shrewsbury, the top two teams in the power rankings. The only blemish was a 1-1 draw at SJS on Sept. 20.

The Eagles finished with a 66-7 goal differential. They were never shut out and an opponent didn’t score more than one goal against them in a game all season.

“We put in the work and it’s amazing what this team was able to accomplish,” said Andrikopoulos. “This was our goal all year and we finished it. We got the undefeated season and a state title. It’s crazy.”

