Watertown captures its 20th state field hockey championship, and second in a row, by shutting out Sandwich

“I feel like we weren’t safe . . . [we were] trying to score more and hold down the fort defensively because we didn’t want anything to go the other way,” said Watertown senior captain Lizzy Loftus. “Right after you get scored on, you’re always the weakest so we just focused on playing strong defense.”

Even being ahead 2-0 in the second half was little comfort.

NORWELL — Top-seeded Watertown might have won 51 games in row coming into the Division 3 state championship game against No. 2 Sandwich, but that didn’t mean anything.

Only once the clock hit all zeroes did the Raiders’ sideline erupt in glee as they captured their second championship in a row, their state-best 20th title all-time, and their 52nd straight win with a 2-0 victory over the Blue Knights (20-1-1) in a rematch of last year’s final.

“The clock is there for a reason,” said 36-year head coach Eileen Donahue. “It’s never secure until I see zero-zero-zero.”

Watertown’s second goal, scored in the third quarter by sophomore Caroline Andrade, gave the Raiders (23-0-0) some breathing room in what was a tightly contested match up to that point.

In the first half, it was Allie Fijux who put the Raiders up 1-0 as she redirected a rocket from senior Maggie Driscoll.

The Raiders ended their season having allowed just one goal all year, which came in a 2-1 win over D1 champion Andover. Sandwich hadn’t lost a game since last year’s championship matchup with Watertown, which ended 1-0 in double overtime.

“It’s very exciting,” Loftus said. “Just such a good way to finish off my time here and all of our times here . . . it’s just very exciting.”

