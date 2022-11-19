Westford’s Paul Bergeron shows “No Fear” in surging to Division 1 win

Bergeron was truly fearless in an epic run, pulling away from Framingham senior Sam Burgess and St. John’s Prep senior Nathan Lopez in the final stages to triumph in 15:02.58, capping off an electric day of title races.

Paul Bergeron wrote “No Fear” in maroon marker on his hand before Saturday’s Division 1 boys’ cross-country championship race at Devens. The Westford junior repeated the mantra as he battled for first place, and it carried him all the way to glory.

“I was like, ‘I don’t care if I die. I’m going,’” Bergeron said. “I was able to hold on with everything I had.”

The three stars went stride-for-stride through most of the 5K, and on the final uphill incline, Bergeron surged to test his two foes. He had battled similarly against Burgess (15:09.1) and lost in the Division 1 qualifier a week ago. This time around, Bergeron was in the right headspace.

“I’ve been thinking about [this race] a lot, just thinking about different race strategies and what I can do, thinking about what it’s gonna feel like, and it was good,” he said.

While Bergeron ran a remarkable individual race, the Brookline boys logged the epitome of a team effort to claim their fourth state championship and first since 2011. The Warriors’ top six runners were separated by just 29 seconds, led by a 13th-place finish from Kailas Ciatto (15:55.06). They scored 81 points, defeating second-place Westford (120 points) and third-place Newton North (139 points).

“They all have been really tight all year. With every workout, every race, we’ve been that tight or tighter,” Brookline coach Mike Glennon said. “So we were hoping that we could put it together today and do that, and we did.”

Division 2 — Rithikh Prakash showed his fortitude in a final sprint between the Burlington senior, Falmouth’s Henry Gartner and Nashoba’s Adam Balewicz. The Cornell-bound Prakash stayed near the front the whole race, testing experimental surges against Balewicz, and fended off his nearest competitors to win in 15:39.20. Gartner finished close behind in second (15:40.44) and Balewicz was right with him in third (15:40.63).

“Most of the times when I surged, [Balewicz] would come right up on my shoulder,” Prakash said. “This [last] time, he didn’t come right up, so I was like, I think I’m definitely dropping here. [It was] my last race for Burlington for cross-country, so I just really wanted to leave it all out there.”

Wakefield earned a second consecutive Division 2 boys’ title but was somewhat of an underdog entering the meet. Leith Jones logged an impressive fourth (16:02.68) and his team followed suit to help Wakefield pick up 119 points and nudge Danvers (120 points). Burlington (142 points) was third.

“I think we just kind of focused on ourselves and our own performance, nothing we can do about what everyone else is doing out there,” Wakefield coach Perry Pappas said. “So they just stayed true to form there and stayed focused, and focused on their effort, and it paid off today.”

Division 3 — Uxbridge superstar senior Aidan Ross gave his high school cross-country career a proper send-off by defending his win from 2021. The Wake Forest commit took a commanding lead early and never wavered, laying down a comfortable 15:06.45 time in his last trail race for the Spartans.

“[It means] a little bit for legacy, a lot for my school [and] a lot for me, to just kind of go out on top my senior year,” Ross said.

Lenox, powered by a fourth-place finish from Maxwell Adam (16:19.77), took the Division 3 title with 82 points.

BOYS

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Devens 5K Course

Individual — 1. Paul Bergeron, Westford, 15:02.58; 2. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 15:09.01; 3. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 15:14.57; 4. Ryan Sarney, Oliver Ames, 15:25.24; 5. Brendan Thomas, Oliver Ames, 15:33.37; 6. Harrison Dow, Concord-Carlisle, 15:35.61; 7. Aidan Dupill, Oliver Ames, 15:39.24; 8. Jack Graffeo, Westford, 15:41.99; 9. Ryan Leslie, Billerica, 15:44.23; 10. Ben Feldman, Natick, 15:48.74; 11. David Manfredi, Weymouth, 15:51.98; 12. Brendan Wilder, Waltham, 15:54.3; 13. Kailas Ciatto, Brookline, 15:55.06; 14. Ryan Connolly, North Andover, 15:56.44; 15. Jack Quinn, Reading, 16:03.97.

Team results — 1. Brookline, 81; 2. Westford, 120; 3. Newton North, 139; 4. BC High, 166; 5. St. John’s Prep, 172.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Devens 5K Course

Individual — 1. Rithikh Prakash, Burlington, 15:39.2; 2. Henry Gartner, Falmouth, 15:40.44; 3. Adam Balewicz, Nashoba, 15:40.63; 4. Leith Jones, Wakefield, 16:02.68; 5. Devin Moreau, Greater Lowell, 16:08.68; 6. Eric Sekyaya, Burlington, 16:20.16; 7. Neil Aradhya, Groton-Dunstable, 16:20.97; 8. Thomas Corbett, Norwell, 16:25.1; 9. Andrew McConnell, Norton, 16:30.35; 10. Sean Moore, Danvers, 16:31.37; 11. Michael Arria, Wakefield, 16:32.12; 12. Seamus Tully, Greater Lowell, 16:32.49; 13. Murray Copps, Old Rochester, 16:32.76; 14. Jake Boudreau, Duxbury, 16:32.82; 15. Evan Lyons, Longmeadow, 16:40.02.

Team results — 1. Wakefield, 119; 2. Danvers, 120; 3. Burlington, 142; 4. Norwell, 229; 5. Groton-Dunstable, 231.

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Devens 5K Course

Individual — 1. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 15:06.45; 2. Marcus Reilly, Northbridge, 15:40.37; 3. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 16:11.26; 4. Maxwell Adam, Lenox, 16:19.77; 5. Carsen Valenta, Weston, 16:23.91; 6. Finn O’Hara, Manchester Essex, 16:24.27; 7. Caleb Hatlevig, Parker Charter, 16:25.35; 8. Henry Jacobsen, Parker Charter, 16:26.65; 9. Shane Stanghellini, Sturgis East, 16:30.86; 10. Dennis Love, Lenox, 16:34.2; 11. Emmett Johnson, Mohawk Trail, 16:40.91; 12. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 16:43.9; 13. Jackson Hunt, Hopedale, 16:44.22; 14. Lincoln Schiller, Uxbridge, 16:48.88; 15. Andr Linkenhoker, Monson, 16:49.53.

Team results — 1. Lenox, 82; 2. Mt. Greylock, 124; 3. Weston, 124; 4. Parker Charter, 151; 5. Uxbridge, 233.