Will Watson sparks Springfield Central on a roaring start in D1 semifinal win over Methuen

SHREWSBURY — Springfield Central got off to a slow start in the first quarter Friday night, but once they got rolling, the Golden Eagles were nearly unstoppable.

Will Watson, the University of Nebraska-bound senior quarterback, threw for 192 yards on 12-of-27 passing with four touchdowns as he led fourth-seeded Central over No. 8 Methuen 54-14 in the Div. 1 state semifinal at Shrewsbury High School.

“It’s going to be the greatest moment of my high school career,” said Watson about going back to the Division 1 Super Bowl. “It’s going to be the last time I put on this jersey. Last time putting on the pads with my brothers that I grew up with.”