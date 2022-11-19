fb-pixel Skip to main content
Yale 19, Harvard 14

Yale turns back Harvard for 19-14 victory in The Game

By John Powers Globe Correspondent,Updated November 19, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Yale quarterback Nolan Grooms accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense, but was kept from the end zone by Harvard in the second quarter.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Jackson Hawes caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Grooms with 6:29 to play and Yale’s defense halted Harvard’s final drive with its fourth interception of the day as the Bulldogs rallied to beat the Crimson, 19-14, Saturday afternoon at the sold-out Stadium.

The victory gave Yale (8-2, 6-1) at least a share of the Ivy League title with Princeton, which the Bulldogs defeated last weekend. The Crimson (6-4, 4-3), who won last year’s game in New Haven with a last-minute drive, had taken the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pass from Charlie Dean to Tyler Neville.

