Yale turns back Harvard for 19-14 victory in The Game

Jackson Hawes caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Grooms with 6:29 to play and Yale’s defense halted Harvard’s final drive with its fourth interception of the day as the Bulldogs rallied to beat the Crimson, 19-14, Saturday afternoon at the sold-out Stadium.

The victory gave Yale (8-2, 6-1) at least a share of the Ivy League title with Princeton, which the Bulldogs defeated last weekend. The Crimson (6-4, 4-3), who won last year’s game in New Haven with a last-minute drive, had taken the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pass from Charlie Dean to Tyler Neville.