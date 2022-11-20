In Buzzards Bay, GE wraps up its $50m promise to Massachusetts

The announcement took place at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne, where GE and the academy each pledged $1.5 million to endow a “GE Fellows” program to provide more than 40 scholarships a year, ranging from $500 to $6,250, for middle school, high school, undergraduate, and graduate students interested in the clean energy field. The $3 million endowment will support $150,000 in scholarships annually. The college scholarships are specifically for students at the maritime academy, a state school that intends to play a key role in developing a workforce for the nascent offshore wind industry.

On Friday, GE officially made good on that pledge, announcing the last of those commitments, even if it took a little bit longer than expected to get there.

When General Electric Co. announced its move to Boston in 2016, the company promised it would make $50 million in charitable contributions over five years in Massachusetts.

Jennifer Edwards, the GE Foundation’s director of global programs, noted that the work at the academy builds on an advanced manufacturing training program that GE helped launch on the North Shore about three years ago.

“We are committed to building workforce capacity in the growing offshore wind and clean energy industry right here on the South Coast,” Edwards said. “We are building the next generation of the clean energy professional workforce.”

The grant is part of $10 million that GE set aside for workforce development initiatives. Half of GE’s $50 million went to science and technology education in Boston’s public school system, while the remaining $15 million went to public health causes such as fighting the opioid epidemic.

GE did not specify its charitable commitment for future years in Massachusetts, but it seems inevitable that the amount will drop. GE recently said it would exit its relatively-new brick headquarters overlooking Fort Point Channel early next year and move to a smaller location in the Boston area, as its top executives prepare to divide the company up into three separate businesses: GE HealthCare, GE Vernova (energy), and GE Aerospace. The healthcare operations will be spun off early next year, and the energy businesses will follow in 2024.

Even prior to these spinoffs, GE actually has fewer employees in the state today than it did before it moved its headquarters to Boston from Fairfield, Conn., six years ago. About 3,000 GE employees currently work in Massachusetts, mostly at its jet engine plant in Lynn, down from nearly 5,000 in early 2016. The overall company has slimmed down significantly under current chief executive Larry Culp and his predecessor, John Flannery, with many business lines being divested. GE’s market value currently hovers around $93 billion, roughly one-third of the $290 billion it was worth on the day it announced the Boston move in January 2016.

As a result of its change in plans, GE paid back the $87 million that the state spent helping build the new headquarters and never accepted the $25 million in property tax breaks promised by Boston officials.

On Friday, though, Massachusetts secretary of economic development Mike Kennealy chose to focus on the positive and did not mention GE’s retrenchment. Instead, he emphasized GE’s decision to stick to its $50 million pledge through it all.

“GE has been such an important partner of ours across our administration, across our commonwealth, in so many ways,” Kennealy said. “GE promised us then, and they fulfilled that commitment, that they would be a great partner in Massachusetts.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.