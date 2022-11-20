New in town: A Seaport bracelet brand and Bogosplit in Back Bay

In the nine years since, Carrig’s direct-to-consumer brand has blossomed into an empire of well-wishing with five storefronts, including one that opened in Boston this month. The 1,000-square-foot location on Seaport Boulevard is almost entirely pink with bubblegum pop energy. (“Quirky, with a soft aesthetic,” as Carrig put it.) It sells a variety of $25 beaded bracelets, including offerings for moms , teachers , and “barbie girls.” Some styles benefit charities like The Stork Foundation and National Alliance of Eating Disorders, and you can buy “mystery bags” stuffed with older designs.

Adriana Carrig started the Little Words Project in 2013, working after her marketing job. She came home each evening to sit with her mom in New Jersey and bead bracelets emblazoned with positive phrases: “resilience,” “faith,” and “I am enough.” Her dad shipped the orders.

Don’t see anything that inspires you? Customers can also make their own bracelets at the customization bar, which costs $50 for 30 minutes and $75 for an hour.

The Boston store, Carrig said, feels different from the Washington, D.C., location, which is “more academic,” and the one in Nolita, New York City. “That one is like a Parisian flower shop,” she said.

But all five spots reflect the sisterly vibe of the brand, like “you can sit down and hang out with us.” After all, that’s the sentiment that helped create the Little Words Project.

The Little Words Project sells a variety of $25 beaded bracelets. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Carrig was bullied throughout her childhood and founded the business to spread kindness in an otherwise dark world. Her bracelets are meant to be worn and then passed on to friends — or strangers — who might need a boost. Customers can track their bracelet’s journey online through a code on the charm tag.

The brand found success in Boston last summer when it opened at The Current, a pop-up village in the Seaport. Accepting the offer for a mini-storefront was “a no-brainer” then, Carrig said. And after a nearly decade-long, self-funded journey, launching a full-fledged store in Boston is a dream.

“At the beginning, I wanted to create something for myself, but also something that could be a symbol for benevolence,” she added. “This feels like success.”

68 Seaport Blvd, Boston; littlewordsproject.com

Bogosplit expands from Somerville to Back Bay

The team behind Bogosplit outside the new showroom in Copley Place. KEYLA WILLIAMS

Bogosplit, a multi-vendor storefront that launched in Somerville in February, has expanded to a second location in Copley Place.

The retailer uses a unique model that melds the online and in-person shopping experience. It does not stock creators’ complete inventory and instead operates individual stands of sorts. Sample products are labeled with a QR code that customers can scan to add to a virtual cart on the Bogosplit website or app. The entrepreneur eventually packages and ships the items to the shopper and pockets whatever they profit after paying “rent” to Bogosplit for the shelf space.

Cofounder Kenelly Cineus said the expansion is a sign that Bogosplit’s strategy could work well for both businesses and consumers. Fifty vendors have cycled through the Assembly Row location since February; dozens more have signed up to showcase products at the new Back Bay storefront.

“It’s proof that our way works,” Cineus said. “People are looking to support local businesses, and small businesses are looking for customers.”

In Copley Place — home to Burberry, Dior, and the like — Bogoslit will feature brands that are more upscale and expensive than their counterparts in Somerville. That includes $150 sling purses from Greylock; $1,950 beaded gowns from Jack Attackk Clothing; and $75 sequined shirts from Mel the Clothing.

Working with Bogosplit allows these brands to stake their claim in wealthy parts of town like Back Bay, where “real estate is wildly expensive, and breaking into the space is almost impossible,” said Keyla Williams, who helps with Bogosplit operations. Vendors pay rent between $600 and $1,000 to Bogosplit monthly, well below the market rate for a comparable storefront in the mall. And the store associates work for Bogosplit.

Williams added that vendors also benefit from Bogosplit’s tech. They can access information about which items had their QR codes scanned most frequently, and how many scans turned into sales. If a pair of shoes was scanned 100 times but only bought once, for example, an entrepreneur can see that the conversion rate was low.

“We’re here to help businesses through the tech, the website, the location,” Williams said. “We’re here for them.”

100 Huntington Ave, Boston; bogosplit.com

California surf brand lands on Newbury

A rendering of inside the Outerknown storefront on Newbury Street, which opens on Nov. 18. Outerknown

Newbury Street has a new addition: a laid-back California apparel store, created by record-setting surfer Kelly Slater. The Outerknown storefront, the brand’s first on the East Coast, opens Nov. 18 between Clarendon and Dartmouth streets.

Chief executive Mark Walker said the retailer drew on the existing architecture of the 1,600-square-feet space: patched hardwood floors, a coffered ceiling in the back room, “a perfect Newbury Street bay window,” and walls that are “rounded in the back like a boat.”

It was an intentional move.

“I grew up in a world where the store should be like a museum,” he said. “You focus on the art: the clothes.”

The business also relied on its sustainability-minded model to furnish the location. The fixtures are made of domestically-sourced wood, and refurbished vintage tables and chairs decorate its empty corners. Even the mannequins are made of paper mache, without adhesives or toxins, creative director and cofounder John Moore said.

Outerknown chose Boston as its third location — after Malibu and Echo Park in Los Angeles — because of its intellectual spirit, political leanings, and high e-commerce sales.

“Boston is an incredibly intelligent city and a liberal stronghold,” Walker said. “The consumer here is someone that wants... to put money in the Outerknown sensibility.”

The store will sell the brands’ most popular products, namely The Blanket Shirt, an organic cotton twill flannel, and the performance Apex Trunks.

131 Newbury Street, Boston; outerknown.com

Canton gets a new way to play golf

Topgolf, a futuristic golf venue with dozens of locations nationwide, will open in Canton late next year at the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution center. It’ll include 90 hitting bays at three levels, each equipped with heaters and full-service food and drink. Players will be able to choose from several games that award points based on a shot’s speed, distance, and height.

“We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to finally have an answer to that question,” Topgolf chief development officer Chris Callaway said in a statement.

The company said the venue will bring 400 jobs to Canton.

Topgolf also runs a “Swing Suite” — a simulated golf experience — inside the Banners Kitchen & Tap near TD Garden. In 2021 and again earlier this month, the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour stopped at Fenway Park and converted the beloved stadium into a temporary golf driving range.

777 Dedham St., Canton; topgolf.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.