7 dogs killed, 2 people hospitalized following 2-alarm fire in Pepperell

Seven dogs were killed and two people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation after a wind-swept two-alarm fire at a home in Pepperell on Sunday, officials said.

A report of a structure fire at 47 Mill St. came in at 8:11 p.m., said Robert Mills, a department spokesman, in a phone interview Sunday night. Two people were displaced, he said.

Pepperell police and ambulance responded and found the residents — one from the basement and another from the first floor — already at the front of the home, Mills said. They were taken to local hospitals with smoke inhalation, he said.