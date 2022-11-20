7 dogs killed, 2 people hospitalized following 2-alarm fire in Pepperell

Seven dogs were killed and two people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation after a wind-swept two-alarm fire at a home in Pepperell on Sunday, officials said.
A report of a structure fire at 47 Mill St. came in at 8:11 p.m., said Robert Mills, a department spokesman, in a phone interview Sunday night. Two people were displaced, he said.
Pepperell police and ambulance responded and found the residents — one from the basement and another from the first floor — already at the front of the home, Mills said. They were taken to local hospitals with smoke inhalation, he said.
Advertisement
Upon fire crews’ arrival, smoke was showing from the front of the home and flames were visible in the rear, Mills said. A second alarm was struck due to gusty winds, officials said.
It took around 30 minutes to get the fire knocked down and under control, Mills said.
Three dogs and two cats were rescued from the fire, but seven dogs were believed dead, Mills said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
The fire’s cause and origin remain under investigation by Pepperell police and fire officials as well as the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, Mills said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.