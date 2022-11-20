Aiden loves cats, dogs, and playing outside

He is enrolled in middle school and is successful with supports. He is healthy and physically active; Aiden loves spending time outdoors.

He likes to collect Pokémon cards, ride his bicycle and scooter, and play basketball. Aiden also loves cats and dogs.

Legally freed for adoption, Aiden would do well in a two-parent or single-parent household with no other children. A family with strong understanding of children with a trauma history and the behaviors that follow is needed for Aiden. He is a loving boy who would do best in a structured and nurturing family. A family that loves the outdoors, playing sports, and spending time together would be ideal.

Aiden has so much to bring to a family that can offer him the stability, love, and attention that he needs.

Aiden visits with his biological mother twice a year per an Open Adoption Agreement and has an older sister he needs to keep in contact with.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.