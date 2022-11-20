fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bus rolls over in Waltham, multiple injuries, official says

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated November 20, 2022, 29 minutes ago

A bus rolled over in Waltham Saturday night, resulting in numerous injuries to people on board, officials said.

The crash happened in the 800 block of South Street near the Weston border, the Weston Fire Department said on Facebook just before 11 p.m.

Weston responded with a full mutual aid response for what they called a “mass casualty incident,” according to the post.

Video broadcasted by NBC-10 Boston showed a severely damaged bus with debris scattered across the street. Multiple emergency vehicles, including ambulances, lined the street, the station reported.

The crash occurred near the Watermill Center, an office building located at 800 South St., according to property listings.

Waltham police said no one was available to comment late Saturday night. Waltham fire could not be reached for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

