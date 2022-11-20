East Boston teenager arrested after armed robbery outside East Boston Memorial Stadium

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was walking just outside East Boston Memorial Stadium at around 5:20 p.m., when three male suspects allegedly approached and stopped him, officials said.

Ja’Kye Lucas, 18, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to a statement from Transit Police on Saturday.

One of the three, later identified as Lucas, “allegedly placed a firearm into the victim’s stomach and demanded ‘everything’ the victim had,” according to the statement. The victim gave the suspects his iPhone and wallet, which contained cash and credit cards, officials said.

After robbing the victim, the three fled into the MBTA Airport station, officials said.

The victim then chased the trio and saw a black gun fall from Lucas’s “waistband area” near the station’s elevator, according to the statement.

“Lucas and the victim struggled on the outbound platform and Lucas was able to flee again exiting towards the station’s parking lot,” Transit Police said.

An MBTA employee and the victim then detained Lucas in the parking lot until Transit Police arrived, officials said. A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 Auto with five rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber was recovered in the mezzanine area by the elevator, according to Transit Police.

The two other suspects escaped, officials said. Lucas was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking, according to the statement.

