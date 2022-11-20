fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fall River man fatally stabbed in parking lot at Cadillac Lounge in Providence, R.I.

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 20, 2022, 37 minutes ago

A 26-year-old Fall River man was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of the Cadillac Lounge in Providence, R.I. Saturday morning, police said.

The man was at the lounge on Charles Street with three friends, all from Fall River, when they were followed to the parking lot by three people, who had also been inside the lounge, at about 12:53 a.m., Providence police said in an e-mail. One of the three confronted the man and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The three people who followed the man and his friends fled in two cars, a white Cherokee and a gray Hyundai.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

