Gun and ammunition recovered in Dorchester after ‘suspicious male’ flees police

Boston police recovered a loaded gun and ammunition following a foot chase early Sunday morning in Dorchester, officials said.
No arrests were made, and a male suspect escaped from the scene, police said in a statement.
Police approached a ‘suspicious male’ at 1117 Blue Hill Ave. at 1:15 a.m. and attempted to stop him on foot as he ran away, police said. He ran through many backyards on Wilcock Street and escaped from the officers, according to the statement.
A K-9 found a discarded 9mm Glock 19X handgun loaded with one round of ammunition but without a magazine, the statement said.
Police also recovered a small bag that contained a Glock 30-round magazine loaded with 22 9mm rounds, several bags of marijuana, and $145 in cash, the statement said.
The incident is under investigation.
