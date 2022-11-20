fb-pixel Skip to main content

Gun and ammunition recovered in Dorchester after ‘suspicious male’ flees police

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated November 20, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Boston police recovered a loaded gun and ammunition following a foot chase early Sunday morning in Dorchester, officials said.

No arrests were made, and a male suspect escaped from the scene, police said in a statement.

Police approached a ‘suspicious male’ at 1117 Blue Hill Ave. at 1:15 a.m. and attempted to stop him on foot as he ran away, police said. He ran through many backyards on Wilcock Street and escaped from the officers, according to the statement.

A K-9 found a discarded 9mm Glock 19X handgun loaded with one round of ammunition but without a magazine, the statement said.

Advertisement

Police also recovered a small bag that contained a Glock 30-round magazine loaded with 22 9mm rounds, several bags of marijuana, and $145 in cash, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video