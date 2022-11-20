Gun and ammunition recovered in Dorchester after ‘suspicious male’ flees police

Boston police recovered a loaded gun and ammunition following a foot chase early Sunday morning in Dorchester, officials said.

No arrests were made, and a male suspect escaped from the scene, police said in a statement.

Police approached a ‘suspicious male’ at 1117 Blue Hill Ave. at 1:15 a.m. and attempted to stop him on foot as he ran away, police said. He ran through many backyards on Wilcock Street and escaped from the officers, according to the statement.