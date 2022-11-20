Newburyport man charged with driving under the influence after truck crashes into restaurant

The pickup’s driver, Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and driving under the influence, according to the statement.

Hampton police and firefighters were dispatched to Greg’s Bistro at 445 Lafayette Road at 9:12 p.m., according to the statement. A pickup truck had “left the road” and crashed through the front-door area of the restaurant, injuring “several” people inside the establishment, police said.

A Newburyport man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday night after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Hampton, N.H., displacing residents in upstairs apartments, according to a statement from Hampton police.

Upon determining that the building wasn’t structurally safe, the Hampton Fire Department evacuated residents from apartments on the second floor, according to the statement. The American Red Cross of Northern New England was contacted to assist with their displacement.

Fire officials assisted the “several injured people” inside the business, according to the statement.

Hampton police couldn’t confirm the number of people who were injured, nor their current medical conditions. Davis was driving with a passenger at the time of the crash whose identity and condition were also not released.

Davis was released on personal recognizance, according to the statement. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Rockingham Superior Court on Dec. 22.

The case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office for prosecution, according to the statement

