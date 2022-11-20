N.H. officials ask for public’s help to find missing 20-year-old hiker

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old hiker, who was dropped off in Franconia, N.H., Sunday morning, the department’s law enforcement division said.

Emily Sotelo was last seen Sunday morning after she was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, N.H., officials said.

Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground with plans to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack Mountain, and Mount Flume, Fish and Game said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

Sotelo was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants, Fish and Game said. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, officials said.

Advertisement

“She is now overdue and any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along the intended route should notify NH State Police Dispatch at (603) 271-1170,” officials wrote.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.