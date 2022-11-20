One dead, 27 injured in late night Brandeis University shuttle bus crash in Waltham Saturday

One person is dead and 27 others were injured after a Brandeis University shuttle bus crashed on South Street in Waltham as it was returning to the campus shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the university.
Local EMS transported the injured people, most of whom were Brandeis students to area hospitals, said Julie Jette, a Brandeis spokesperson, in an e-mail sent to the Globe early Sunday morning.
The identity of the person who died was not yet confirmed, according to Jette.
The bus, which was contracted by Brandeis, was traveling “from a Cambridge and Boston route” when the crash occurred at 10:45 p.m., Jette said.
“Brandeis has notified students, faculty and staff of the accident; we are providing counseling and support to students and will continue to do so over the coming days,” Jette said.
The Weston Fire Department, in a Facebook post, reported a “Mass Casualty Incident Bus Rollover” along the 800 block of South Street near the campus. The Weston firefighters provided mutual aid to Waltham, the post said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Globe correspondent Breanne Kovatch contributed to this report.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.