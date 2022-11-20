One dead, 27 injured in late night Brandeis University shuttle bus crash in Waltham Saturday

One person is dead and 27 others were injured after a Brandeis University shuttle bus crashed on South Street in Waltham as it was returning to the campus shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the university.

Local EMS transported the injured people, most of whom were Brandeis students to area hospitals, said Julie Jette, a Brandeis spokesperson, in an e-mail sent to the Globe early Sunday morning.

The identity of the person who died was not yet confirmed, according to Jette.