Transit Police arrest Dorchester man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants

The officers recognized Dodson after having seen his image in connection with several open armed robbery investigations on the MBTA, Transit Police said.

Timothy Dodson, 45, was arrested after Transit Police spotted him around 12:50 p.m. walking on Boylston Street, according to a statement from Transit Police on Saturday.

A Dorchester man wanted on numerous warrants out of several area courts was arrested Friday after he was seen near the Chinatown MBTA station, according to MBTA Transit Police.

When officers approached Dodson, he allegedly provided a false name and “claimed he did not know his own biographical information,” officials said.

After an on-scene investigation, officers identified Dodson and found there were “numerous warrants in existence for Dodson’s arrest,” Transit Police said.

The warrants include two felony charges of breaking and entering out of the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court and charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a class B substance out of the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement.

He also faces a larceny charge out of the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, a charge of driving with a suspended license out of Chelsea District Court, and an armed robbery charge out of Suffolk County Superior Court, according to the statement.

He was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking, according to the statement.

