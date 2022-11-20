fb-pixel Skip to main content

At least 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting: police

Updated November 20, 2022, 6 minutes ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting.

