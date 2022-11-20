Healey, lawmakers should aim to boost students’ college, career paths

The Globe is right that Governor-elect Maura Healey must seize the opportunity for historic reform (“Healey should grab this chance to be bold,” Editorial, Nov. 8), and education should be high on her agenda. Nearly 9 in 10 voters say Healey should make improving access to high-quality educational opportunities one of her top priorities, and 1 in 5 Massachusetts residents surveyed say it should be her top priority, according to polling conducted by the recently formed Student Pathways to Success Coalition.

While Massachusetts students remain among the nation’s highest-ranking as a group, test scores show that achievement and opportunity gaps still exist, and the COVID-19 pandemic has left many more struggling. Data on post-graduation outcomes show that many of our schools are failing to connect students to college and career success. Too many of our students, particularly from underresourced and marginalized communities, don’t have access to programs and experiences that prepare them for careers in our high-growth, high-wage industries.