Our state’s climate migration is just one small facet of global crisis

We humans are a restless species, and over the many thousands of years of our existence, we have repeatedly migrated in search of more hospitable climates and food resources. Now, as your Nov. 13 editorial suggests, climate change may drive coastal residents to relocate to inland cities such as Worcester, particularly if affordable housing, living-wage jobs, and urban infrastructure attract them (“The great climate migration has started. Are Bay State communities ready?”).

But this local perspective is far too parochial given the magnitude of our impending climate disruption. Already 100 million people are living displaced from their homes by war and hunger, often in conjunction with climate change. As these climate-driven conflicts accelerate, the numbers of refugees worldwide could reach a billion.