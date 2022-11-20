Calling all soccer fans: Tell us about World Cup rivalries

The FIFA men’s World Cup starts in Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20, with the United States playing Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m.

Are you excited to watch the World Cup? Have an inter-family rivalry that could come to a boiling point during upcoming holiday gatherings? A neighbor who flies the flag of the wrong team?

We are looking for the stories of passionate fans from the Boston area who will be bleeding out for their team over the next month for the world’s biggest sporting event. Tell us about it in the survey below.