Detroit defense steps up, shuts down Saquon Barkley in surprise win at Giants

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft in April, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points. Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense didn’t have a turnover for the second straight game.

Williams ran for a 4-yard TD and two 1-yard scores, and the Lions’ much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, 31-18, Sunday, posting consecutive road wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017.

Michael Badgley added a 24-yard field goal for Detroit (4-6), which until last week had not won a road game under second-year coach Dan Campbell.

The mistake-prone Giants (7-3) got 3-yard touchdown runs by Daniel Jones and Matt Breida. Jones also threw a meaningless late TD to Richie James but also was intercepted twice, his first picks since Week 3.

Jones’ touchdown run gave the Giants a 6-3 lead late in the first quarter, and New York was still in front with a little more than six minutes left in the half when Hutchinson changed the momentum.

Jones (27 of 44 for 341) dropped back to pass on a second-and-6 at his own 31. He didn’t see Hutchinson drop back in coverage and the big man made his second interception of the season at the 37 and returned it 19 yards. Williams scored three plays later; the Lions led, 10-6, and never trailed again.

Goff finished 17 of 26 for 165 yards with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching seven passes for 76 yards. The Lions gained 163 yards rushing, led by Justin Jackson (66) and Williams (64). Barkley finished with 22 yards on 15 carries.

Saints 27, Rams 20 — Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Matthew Stafford left the field to be evaluated for a concussion two days after he’d been cleared to return from concussion protocol, and New Orleans (4-7) beat reeling Los Angeles (3-7), which has lost four straight. Stafford was effective in the first half, after which the Rams led, 14-10, but he appeared to hit his head on the Superdome turf during a third-quarter possession and was subsequently sacked twice to end the last drive he played. Dalton completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass deep down the middle of the field to Chris Olave, validating a decision to stick with him after the club’s worst offensive performances of the season during a two-game skid.

Falcons 27, Bears 24 — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta (5-6) the lead with less than two minutes to play, and was enough to overcome another impressive game from quarterback Justin Fields, who ran for 85 yards with a touchdown in a fourth straight loss for Chicago (3-8). Fields’ pass for running back David Montgomery was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins with 1:07 remaining. A 26-yard run by rookie Tyler Allgeier allowed the Falcons, who rushed for 149 yards, to wind down the clock; the 12-play drive included eight straight runs. Marcus Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta, which pulled within one-half game of NFC-leading Tampa Bay.

Ravens 13, Panthers 3 — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Baltimore (7-3) forced three late turnovers to win a tougher-than-expected game at home against Carolina (3-8). Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore took advantage, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson’s run with 7:16 to play. Jackson threw for 209 yards with an interception and Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards, but that was about all that was working for either team offensively on a chilly, windy day in Baltimore. Tucker and Eddy Piñeiro traded 32-yard field goals, leaving the score tied at 3 through three quarters.

Commanders 23, Texans 10 — Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and Washington (6-5) made it five wins in six games at NFL-worst Houston (1-8-1), which mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense as Davis Mills threw two interceptions. Washington led, 20-0, at halftime behind Fuller’s pick-6 and a TD run by Curtis Samuel, as the Texans were outgained, 246-5. Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen had two sacks apiece and combined for six quarterback hits to lead a Washington defense that hurried and harassed Mills all day. Houston rookie Dameon Pierce, who entered the game ranked fifth in the NFL with 772 yards rushing, had 10 carries for a season-low 8 yards.