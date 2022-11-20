The dominance of BB&N girls’ soccer continues with third consecutive NEPSAC Class A championship

Valverde scored twice, utilizing the same move each time, to help lead top-seeded BB&N to a 4-0 NEPSAC Class A championship victory over third-seeded Westminster at Baker Field on the Rivers School campus in Weston. The Knights (18-0-1) captured their third consecutive Class A crown and have not lost since October 2019.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols girls’ soccer senior captain Francesca Valverde kept her eyes up, slightly opened her hips to the right, then took off to the left of the defender at the top left corner of the box. After creating separation, the Dartmouth commit from Grafton blasted a shot into the far side of the net.

Advertisement

“That’s my go-to,” said Valverde. “I used to be a scissors fan, like a stepover, but for some reason I always do that and it seems to work every time.”

Junior Duke commit Sophia Recupero (Hopkinton) scored right after the contest kicked off, and sophomore striker Maeve Theobald (Milton) doubled the lead minutes later. Valverde’s goals put the game out of reach.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Jesse Sarzana took over coaching duties midseason from Vasili Uspensky, who stepped away from the program. Sarzana, who led the boys’ team for 21 years and won three Independent School League titles, picked up right where Graeme Blackman left off in 2021. Blackman, a 2010 graduate, pioneered unparalleled success during his six years as coach.

“We have some great players,” said Sarzana. “The bottom line is, [they are] highly talented players that are driven and expected to do well and that’s a big burden. They just have fun with it, they compete hard, outwork, and outcompete teams.”

The seniors leave behind a legacy defined by winning.

“It’s the best feeling,” said Valverde. “I know our team’s very talented, but we wouldn’t have made it without our hard work and our teamwork. Our team motto is ‘Team before self’ and I think that’s what has carried us through and been a big reason for our success.”

Advertisement

BB&N's Sophia Recupero (11) and Maya Goddard(11) of Westminster battle for the ball in Sunday's Class A final in Weston. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Class B

Pingree 3, Lawrence Academy 0 — All season, Pingree has been determined to not just make it back to the NEPSAC Class B championship game, but win it.

In a complete performance, top-seeded Pingree defeated third-seeded Lawrence Academy at Rivers. The Highlanders (22-2-1) earned their fourth New England title and first since 2016, avenging last season’s title-game loss.

“They’re a team,” said Pingree coach Dushawne Simpson. “It’s probably one of the best teams that we’ve had. We’ve had a lot of great individual players but this was a complete team effort.”

Senior Maddie Landers (North Andover) and freshman Kayla Smyrnios (Lynnfield) each contributed a goal and an assist and junior Catherine Watrous (Middleton) added a tally.

“We knew coming into the season that we had a lot of unfinished business and that this was our end goal, so we’ve been preparing for it from the start,” said Landers. “We had what it took today, left it all out on the field.”

The Highlanders excelled defensively, not allowing a goal all tournament. Their last goal conceded came in Oct. 28 against Dexter Southfield.

“After last year, it means everything to me,” said senior goalkeeper Maggie Warner, a Saugus resident. “I said it the first day, we’re not going anywhere without that trophy and we kept that promise.”

Pingree's Kayla Smyrnios (17) rifles a first-half goal past Lawrence Academy keeper Molly Davidson (1) in the Class B final in Weston . . . Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

. . . and then celebrated with her Pingree teammates as Lawrence Academy's Janayah Body (13) recovers after the play. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Boys’ soccer

Class A

Worcester Academy 3, Milton Academy 2 (SO) —

Advertisement

In 2021, the unbeaten Hilltoppers played for the Class A title, only to fall short in overtime to Northfield Mount Hermon.

On Sunday, WA capped an unbeaten season with the win on PKs over previously-unbeaten Milton Academy at the FC Stars Soccer Complex in Lancaster.

“For us seniors, it’s crazy, to come back and do it again and not lose a game but win it in the end,” said Nathaniel Yurkovic, a co-captain from Clinton who’ll play at the University of Rhode Island. “It’s the only way we’d want to end it.”

Worcester (20-0-1) scored the first goal seven minutes in on a strike from Andrew Coelho (Gloucester), only to trail — for just the second time all season — at the break following tallies from Kaan Inanoglu (Boston) and Anthony Ruscito (Canton) for the Mustangs (15-1-4, ISL champions).

Worcester coach James Proctor said he spent the last 20 minutes of regulation rallying his team and nearly lost his voice. By taking a more aggressive approach and bringing a second striker into the fold paid off when Rafael Matt (Brookline) put home a throw-in from Yurkovic in the 87th minute to draw even.

“You just can’t count this team out,” Proctor said. “They’ve been together for so long, they’re friends, they’re just unbelievable kids. They’re not going to quit.”

Following back-to-back scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, Worcester prevailed in PKs, 4-3, after Wade Johnson buried his chance in the top of the seventh round and keeper Dean Linden made a stop in the bottom half.

Advertisement

“We all had the same idea, championship or bust,” Linden said. “It paid off for us today.”

Class B

Brooks 2, Williston Northampton — Brooks defeated Williston Northampton on a pair of strikes in the first half from senior Kyle Joyce (Peabody) and seven saves from sophomore Zach Amato (Woburn).

Joyce, who’ll play collegiately at St. John’s, scored in the fifth minute on a feed from senior Connor O’Neill (North Andover) and the 44th on a dish from junior Bernardo Camino (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic).

“It’s an incredible group of kids,” said Brooks coach Willie Walters, a 2002 graduate of the school, said after capturing the program’s first title since 2017. “We just kept finding ways to win and it was a great way to end.”

Field hockey

Class B

Governor’s Academy 1, Middlesex 0 — Olivia Hammer scored the lone goal, with Riley Thurston and Eve Bennett assisting, to the lift top-seeded Govs (18-4) to the title at Loomis Chaffee, their first since 2017.

Class C

Pingree 3, New Hampton 1 — Seniors Nina Husak, Liv Donahue, and Grace Mullaney scored as top-seeded Pingree (21-2-1) captured the Class C title at Loomis Chaffee.

BB&N's Francesca Valverde (24), who scored two of her team's four goals against Westminster, clutches the Class A championship trophy. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe





Jake Levin reported from Lancaster. Kat Cornetta also contributed.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.