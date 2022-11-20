EMass football: Datrell Jones’s big first half (163 rushing yards, 3 TDs) for Catholic Memorial highlights Players of the Week

Mike Ryan, Central Catholic — The senior scored Central’s sole touchdown on a 44-yard touchdown strike from sophomore Blake Hebert. The senior nearly came down with a spectacular 40-yard catch in the fourth quarter, but it was ruled incomplete.

Carson Browne, St. John’s Prep — The senior captain carried 28 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Central Catholic to lift the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Browne added a 29-yard touchdown pass to Stephon Patrick (5 receptions, 72 yards, TD) in the first quarter.

Deacon Robillard, St. John’s Prep — The sophomore quarterback showed poise while completing 9 of 15 passes for 162 yards, including going 6 for 7 with a few key scrambles in the second half to lead the Eagles.

Ryan Gately (6) celebrates Matt Kelley's game-clinching interception against Bishop Feehan. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 2

Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial — The senior tailback got off to a fast start, rushing for first-quarter touchdowns of 55, 18, and 58 yards to help the fourth-seeded defending Division 2 state champion Knights run past No. 1 Milford, 41-7, in a state semifinal. Jones finished with 163 yards on 10 first-half carries.

Matt Kelley, King Philip — The senior booted a career-best 46-yard field goal in the first half before hauling in a game-clinching interception that helped the second-seeded Warriors hold off No. 14 Bishop Feehan for a 17-10 state semifinal victory.

Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The senior running back did his best to keep the 14th-seeded Shamrocks’ season alive, rushing for 150 yards on 29 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown.

Owen McHugh tossed a trio of touchdown passes, and Milton needed every one of them to reach the Super Bowl. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Division 3

Nathan Delgado, Wakefield — The senior back scampered for 101 yards on the ground, including an 11-yard touchdown run for the sixth-seeded Warriors in a 31-24 win over No. 2 North Attleborough to advance to the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

Owen McHugh, Milton — The senior threw for 138 yards and three touchdown passes in a 32-30 win over No. 4 Hanover to propel the top-seeded Wildcats to their first Super Bowl appearance. McHugh tossed 19 and 29-yard scoring strikes to Mike Fulton, along with a 36-yard connection with Shane Olsen.

Javin Willis and Ian Dixon, Wakefield — Back in the Super Bowl after an 11-year absence, the Warriors advanced in large part due to Willis’s three touchdown passes, all of which went to Dixon. Willis completed 18 of 23 passes for 214 yards, including five completions to Dixon for 55 yards.

Brendan Bonner had two interceptions, including a 78-yard pick-6, as Duxbury romped in the semifinals. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Division 4

Brendan Bonner, Duxbury – Bonner, a senior captain, had two interceptions, returning one 78 yards for a touchdown, to help the No. 1 Dragons earn a 42-14 semifinal victory over No. 4 Holliston.

Liam Donagher, Grafton – The senior returned a kickoff 99 yards and added seven catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 2 Gators outlasted No. 6 Foxborough, 21-12, to advance to the Division 4 Super Bowl.

Alex Carucci accounted for three touchdowns while leading North Reading back to the Super Bowl. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 5

Matt Guidebeck and Alex Carucci, North Reading — Guidebeck, a senior wide receiver and kicker, nailed a 38-yard field goal to send the Hornets back to the Super Bowl with a 32-29 triumph over Bishop Fenwick. Carucci, a senior, rushed for a pair of touchdowns, passed for another, and led the Hornets on the drive that set up Guidebeck’s winner.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore rushed for a 5-yard score, ran back an interception for a 69-yard touchdown, and completed a 23-yard touchdown pass as the Rams punched their ticket to Gillette with a 21-14 win over Dover-Sherborn.

Jack Duffy did all he could to keep Cardinal Spellman's season alive, accounting for all 17 of his team's points in a semifinal loss to Stoneham. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 6

Joel Maggs, St. Mary’s — The junior linebacker recorded a critical interception on the Spartans’ 10-yard line with under two minutes to go, adding 13 tackles to become the first Spartan in the past five seasons to exceed 100 tackles, as St. Mary’s held off Rockland 15-14 in the semifinals.

Jacob Coulstring, Rockland — The senior concluded a fantastic season by scoring both the Bulldogs’ touchdowns (from 10 and 1 yard out) as Rockland fell to St. Mary’s.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The dynamic senior quarterback rushed for touchdowns of 59 and 4 yards, and converted the Cardinals’ extra points and a 24-yard field goal to account for every point, but the No. 13 Cardinals couldn’t keep their run alive with a 24-17 semifinal loss to Stoneham.

Colin Farren, Stoneham —The senior racked up over 150 yards, touchdowns of 12 and 54 yards, and a two-point rush, willing the Spartans to the Super Bowl.

Another big performance from Will Baker (3 touchdowns) wasn't enough as Cohasset fell to St. Bernard's in the semifinals. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The senior quarterback ran for two scores and 99 yards and tossed a 29-yard touchdown to Charlie Donovan as the Skippers fell in a semifinal matchup with St. Bernard’s on Friday night.

Michael Sanchez, Amesbury — The junior was a force on the ground, rushing for 157 yards and an 82-yard score, but it wasn’t enough as Amesbury lost to West Boylston in a semifinal game.

Jake Reissfelder, Blue Hills — Reissfelder rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, but the Warriors couldn’t overcome South Shore Voke in a vocational semifinal.

John Gianibas punched Hull's return ticket to the Super Bowl with 170 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Old Colony. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Division 8

John Gianibas, Hull — The senior running back took control in the second half, piling up 171 of his 270 rushing yards (on 21 carries) and scoring three of his four touchdowns as the top-seeded Pirates (11-0) pulled away from No. 5 Old Colony, 35-12, to reach a second straight Super Bowl.

Aidan Murphy, Hull — The senior center and linebacker continued his monster season on defense, recording 15 tackles and one sack against Old Colony.

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — The senior quarterback tossed five touchdown passes and had a game-sealing interception to lead the Panthers (7-4) to the program’s first Super Bowl with a 34-33 win over third-seeded Oxford.

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — The junior reeled in four touchdown catches from Setalsingh, including a 57 yarder in the third quarter, and the winning seven-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Michael Landolfi threw two touchdown passes and ran one in as Lawrence Academy picked up a Todd Marble bowl win. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Preps

Michael Landolfi, Lawrence Academy — The junior tossed a pair of first-half touchdowns and ran for the winning score in the fourth quarter in a 21-20 victory over Dexter Southfield in the Todd Marble Bowl.

Max Stevelman, Rivers — The junior threw for three touchdowns as the Red Wings earned a 27-9 victory over Canterbury in the Moose Curtis Bowl.

Michael Wolfendale, Brooks —The senior captain ran for 155 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown, to lead the way in a 21-12 Dave Coratti Bowl victory over St. Sebastian’s.

Compiled by Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Trevor Hass, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub.