Former Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record with ninth career kickoff return touchdown

ATLANTA — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns Sunday against Chicago.

Patterson, a 10-year veteran, caught the ball in the end zone and gathered a head of steam before outrunning the coverage up the middle. Matthew Adams missed a tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, and Patterson was too fast for Elijah Hicks to catch as he approached the end zone.