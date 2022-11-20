Jalen Hurts’ late TD run saves Eagles in Indianapolis against Colts

The third-year quarterback was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air and rushed 16 times for 86 yards as the Eagles won their seventh straight road game.

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles (9-1) trailed, 13-3, in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, on Sunday.

Indianapolis (4-6-1) never trailed until Hurts' scoring run. Interim coach Jeff Saturday evened his record at 1-1 since taking over for the fired Frank Reich.

Hurts did it all, routinely burning the Colts for big runs. And on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, he found a seam in the middle and sprinted across the goal line for the decisive score.

Indy had a chance for a game-winning drive, but it stalled before the Colts could get to midfield and they turned it over on downs.

It looked like the Colts would continue their evolution under Saturday when they drove 75 yards on their opening drive and finally scored on Jonathan Taylor's 1-yard TD. It was Indy's first touchdown on its first possession since last Dec. 25.

But the Colts could only muster three more field goals by Chase McLaughlin — and his crucial 51-yard attempt that missed to the right set up Philadelphia’s first TD. Hurtz hit Quez Watkins for a 22-yard touchdown with 13:31 left in the game.

The Colts made it 16-10 on McLaughlin’s third field goal of the day, a 37-yarder, with 4:37 to play. But a defense that held Philadelphia in check all day — and to fewer than 20 points for the first time in 15 regular-season games — couldn’t get the stop it needed.