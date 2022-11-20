Lydia Ko wins richest prize in women’s golf - $2 million - at CME Group Tour Championship and picks up LPGA player of the year honors

Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on the final at Tiburon Golf Club.

Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory.

Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women’s golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year.

“There was a lot of things on the line today,” Ko said. “I really wanted to play the best golf I can. I knew it would be a tough battle, especially with how tough the conditions were.”

Advertisement

The $2 million prize took her season earnings to just over $4.3 million, leaving her $591 short of the Lorena Ochoa’s record for single-season earnings set in 2007. Ko clinched the points-based award for LPGA player of the year for the second time, and she won the Vare Trophy for the second straight year for having the lowest scoring average.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Player of the year and the Vare Trophy are each worth one point, along with the victory, giving her 25 points toward the 27 points needed for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

PGA — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion. Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole.

Advertisement

Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.

He finished at 19-under 263 and played the tougher Seaside course in 20 under the final three rounds. His tournament began with a 73 on the Plantation, which put him in a tie for 108th. His first job was to make the cut. He wound up winning the trophy.

European — Another year without a major was no less special for Rory McIlroy, who finished Sunday as Europe’s top-ranked golfer for the fourth time and became only the second player to capture season titles on the PGA Tour and European tour.

Jon Rahm felt the same way. Rahm opened with three straight birdies on his way to a 5-under-par 67 to win the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai for the third time, by two shots over England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex Noren.

Rahm also won the Mexican Open on the PGA Tour and the Spanish Open to go along with the European tour’s season finale that came with a $3 million prize. He finished on 20-under 268 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Advertisement

McIlroy now has gone eight years since his last major — he finished in the top 8 in all four majors this year — but won the FedEx Cup and its $18 million bonus, along with the Canadian Open and the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

Along the way, he returned to No. 1 in the world.

“I think my goal has been to just become a more complete golfer and I feel like I’m on the journey to doing that,” McIlroy said. “I’m as complete a golfer as I feel like I’ve ever been, and hopefully I can continue on that path.”



