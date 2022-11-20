Live updates: Patriots return to action after a bye week to face a Jets team out for revenge

We’ll have the answers for you by 4:30 or so this afternoon. In the meantime, we’ll have everything you need throughout the day, which means plenty of pregame news and analysis, in-game updates, and all the important postgame quotes from the press conferences and locker rooms.

This afternoon, it’ll be the Patriots and Jets, live from Gillette Stadium, with kickoff at 1 p.m. Can New England make it three straight wins and continue to assert itself in a rapidly tightening division race? Or will New York gain a measure of revenge for its loss to the Patriots last month?

Good morning, and welcome back to football! (Congratulations on surviving the bye week.)

Advertisement

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Point After, our Patriots newsletter | Read more Patriots stories

Meet today’s referee — 11:15 a.m.

Carl Cheffers will serve as today’s referee. A longtime official, this will be his first New England game since Dec. 6, 2020, a 45-0 win over the Chargers.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

He’s worked several notable Pats’ games, including Super Bowl LI. According to NFLPenaltiesCom, Cheffers’ crew throws the fifth-most flags on average per game at 15.11.

Carl Cheffers has been an NFL official since 2000. Matt Durisko/Associated Press

Cast your vote on the outcome — 11:07 a.m.

TV details — 11:04 a.m.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call today on the CBS broadcast. New England is 3-2 since the start of the 2020 season when the Harlan/Green duo is on the mic, one of the better records of any broadcast team that has worked five or more Patriots’ games in that time.

Pregame reading — 11:00 a.m.

Time to get educated with your pregame reading list:

• Chad Finn: The Patriots have won 13 straight meetings with the Jets, and it’s imperative they make it 14

• Julian Benbow: The later the bye week, the better the Patriots like it

• Nicole Yang: Tyquan Thornton’s promise not equal to his production for Patriots

Advertisement

• Ben Volin: Success of Germany game could lead to more NFL games across Europe and beyond

• Jim McBride: Raleigh Webb appreciates special moments in his NFL career

• Jim McBride: The return of center David Andrews brings smiles to the faces of the Patriots

• Ben Volin: Breaking down the AFC East race, with all four teams holding playoff spots right now

• Christopher L. Gasper: In this view, Matthew Judon is the best free agent signing of the Bill Belichick Patriot era

• Nicole Yang: Sunday’s Patriots-Jets rematch could have playoff ramifications

• Jim McBride: Examining the crucial factors in the Patriots’ second-half push for a playoff spot

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.