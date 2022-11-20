Live updates: Patriots return to action after a bye week to face a Jets team out for revenge

Good morning, and welcome back to football! (Congratulations on surviving the bye week.)
This afternoon, it’ll be the Patriots and Jets, live from Gillette Stadium, with kickoff at 1 p.m. Can New England make it three straight wins and continue to assert itself in a rapidly tightening division race? Or will New York gain a measure of revenge for its loss to the Patriots last month?
We’ll have the answers for you by 4:30 or so this afternoon. In the meantime, we’ll have everything you need throughout the day, which means plenty of pregame news and analysis, in-game updates, and all the important postgame quotes from the press conferences and locker rooms.
Meet today’s referee — 11:15 a.m.
Carl Cheffers will serve as today’s referee. A longtime official, this will be his first New England game since Dec. 6, 2020, a 45-0 win over the Chargers.
He’s worked several notable Pats’ games, including Super Bowl LI. According to NFLPenaltiesCom, Cheffers’ crew throws the fifth-most flags on average per game at 15.11.
Cast your vote on the outcome — 11:07 a.m.
What happens today? #Patriots #Jets— Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) November 20, 2022
TV details — 11:04 a.m.
Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call today on the CBS broadcast. New England is 3-2 since the start of the 2020 season when the Harlan/Green duo is on the mic, one of the better records of any broadcast team that has worked five or more Patriots’ games in that time.
Pregame reading — 11:00 a.m.
Time to get educated with your pregame reading list:
