Police face off against chaotic crowd at World Cup fan zone

“It’s very risky. People they could die,” said Hatem El-Berarri , an Iraqi who said he was working in neighboring Dubai. “Old people, women, they cannot handle crowds like this. Thank God I’m a little bit tall, so I can breathe. But I saw some kids and said ‘get them up. They cannot breathe.’”

The fan zone in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue. Fans were trying to enter the enclosed area that contains a big-screen television for viewing matches, places to buy beer, and little else. Riot police armed with batons and shields stood guard at the entrance. Some fans pleaded with officers to let them through the line.

Advertisement

He said he saw people pushing and shoving, and women crying.

“My family is inside. I cannot enter to see them anymore. I don’t know what to do,” he said, calling the organization “not very good.”

It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured or arrested.

There was a similar situation Saturday night at a pre-World Cup concert as people tried to push their way inside the same fan zone.

Inside the festival area on Sunday there were no signs of trouble as tens of thousands of people watched the opening match. People were dancing, singing and drinking at a concert following the match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Cool breeze welcomes fans for opener

Icy air blasted the more than 67,000 fans packing the Al Bayt Stadium on the World Cup’s breezy opening night in the coastal Qatari city of Al Khor.

The cool night, made chillier by the air-conditioned outdoor stadium, left some fans wishing they had dressed warmer.

“Actually, it’s too cold,” said Faisal Rasheed, a 40-year-old Qatari fan who had come to see the host nation take on Ecuador after the seven-act opening ceremony. Wearing a maroon sweatshirt in the color of Qatar’s national flag and uniform, Rasheed said the air-conditioning was “working well,” but wondered whether it was needed on the windy, desert night.

Advertisement

Qatar lost, 2-0, on a night when the outside temperature peaked at 23 degrees Celsius (74 Fahrenheit).

The World Cup is being held in the winter months instead of the traditional June-July window after organizers moved it in 2015, five years after Qatar won the hosting rights, over concerns about how fans and players would fare under the country’s searing summer heat.

Qatar spent billions building seven air-conditioned, open-air World Cup stadiums. Organizers have trumpeted the technology behind the cooling systems in the long runup to the tournament, saying temperatures in the stands and playing field would hover around 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit), regardless of outside conditions.

The 974 Stadium in Doha is the only venue that will not be cooled, but it will host only night matches.

European teams will wear armbands

In a tense meeting at the World Cup, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar.

It didn’t work.

FIFA wanted seven European soccer federations to back down from allowing their captains to wear “One Love” armbands — a heart-shaped multi-colored logo aimed at exposing the host country’s record on human rights.

FIFA failed to persuade the Europeans with a counter-proposal announced Saturday, and backed by United Nations agencies, of armbands with socially aware, though generic, slogans.

Advertisement

The urgency of the meeting at a luxury hotel in Doha was because England, the Netherlands, and Wales play Monday in their respective World Cup opening games.

“I think we’ve made it clear that we want to wear it,” England captain Harry Kane said Sunday evening in Doha ahead of playing Iran.

Wales coach Robert Page said it will be “no different for us” at the late game on Monday against the United States.

Biden urges US to ‘shock ‘em all’

President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener Monday against Wales, urging them to “let’s go shock ‘em all.”

Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the US Soccer Federation said.

“It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call.

“Coach, put me in. I’m ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty’s 1985 song “Centerfield.”

“You guys, I know you’re the underdog, but I’ll tell you what, man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team, and you’re representing this country, and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, so let’s go shock ‘em all,” Biden said.

“You keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, and for you and your families, your teammates — and the whole country’s rooting for you.”

Advertisement

Berhalter and the players thanked Biden for his call, made two days before Biden’s 80th birthday.

“I wish I was there to see you, I really do,” Biden said. “Go, get ‘em, guys. Just play your hearts out. I know you will. I know you will.”