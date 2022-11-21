Artists and orgs with Boston ties make big showing in Grammy noms

Two of the three nominees in the Best Opera Recording category have distinct Boston ties. The Metropolitan Opera’s recording of Medfield-raised composer Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” is in the running alongside Boston Modern Orchestra Project’s release, on in-house label BMOP/Sound, of composer Anthony Davis’s “X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” which was recorded at Dorchester’s Strand Theatre immediately following the performance in June and produced by BMOP founder and conductor Gil Rose. Notably, the title role of ”X” is sung by bass-baritone Davóne Tines, who has collaborated with Aucoin on numerous projects including several with American Modern Opera Company. Both are founding members of the company, which posted on Facebook congratulating Tines and Aucoin.

Boston-based classical music performing organizations and artists with local ties have made a strong showing in the list of nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Matthew Aucoin outside the Metropolitan Opera in New York City in 2021. Gary He for Boston Globe

Boston Symphony Orchestra lead recording engineer Nick Squire has been nominated in the Best Engineered Album, Classical category, for his work on this year’s Deutsche Grammophon release featuring Boston Pops conductor laureate and film music statesman John Williams conducting the Boston Symphony Orchestra and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. The album, which was recorded at Symphony Hall, includes Williams’s Violin Concerto No. 2 and several arrangements of film themes. Squire shares the nomination with fellow engineers Bernhard Güttler and Shawn Murphy, and mastering engineer Christophe Stickel.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Best Contemporary Classical Composition award is given to a piece’s composer, not its performers, but one Boston figure and another ensemble are behind two nominated recordings. Sofia Gubaidulina’s “The Wrath of God” was nominated on the strength of a recording featuring BSO music director Andris Nelsons conducting the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, where he also holds the music director position. Carlos Simon’s “Requiem for the Enslaved” also garnered a nomination for its world premiere recording, which features local chamber ensemble Hub New Music with trumpeter MK Zulu and spoken-word poet Marco Pavé.

Advertisement

Local nominees in other categories include singer Aoife O’Donovan (three categories including Best Folk Album), jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington (two different albums in Best Jazz Instrumental), Wayland-born bluegrass picker and toddler Peter Rowan (Best Bluegrass Album), and the Berklee Indian Ensemble, which features 98 musicians representing 39 countries on its Best Global Music-album nominated debut record “Shuruaat.”





A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.