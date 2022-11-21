P!nk, Kane Brown join Fenway’s summer concert lineup

Performing alongside him at Fenway will be Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett, and the trio Restless Road. Tickets to Brown’s show will go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown will stop at Fenway Park on June 23 as part of his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour, which will kick off on March 16 and hit 29 cities before closing on Aug. 3.

Fenway Park has added two new headliners to its summer 2023 Fenway Concert Series .

Kane Brown comes to Fenway Park June 23. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Grammy-winning pop star P!nk will also be making an appearance at Fenway Park for two shows as part of her “Summer Carnival 2023″ tour, performing in Boston on July 31 and Aug. 1. The 21-city tour will begin at Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 24, and wrap up at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 9.

Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will join P!nk at Fenway, alongside alt rock band Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. Tickets for the show are now sale and can be purchased through Live Nation.

Fenway’s summer concert series will also include two shows by Dead & Company, June 24-25.

