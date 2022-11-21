This week’s TV: Extra helpings on Thanksgiving, a sinister ‘Chippendales,’ and an ‘Addams Family’ spin-off

PARADES: You can get two parades under your belt by noon. NBC and Peacock are airing “The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade” at 9 a.m., with hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Performers will include Big Time Rush, Jordin Sparks, Ziggy Marley, and the Broadway casts of “Some Like It Hot,” “The Lion King,” and “Funny Girl” (including Lea Michele ). Mariah Carey will sing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to close out the morning. At the same time, CBS and Paramount+ will air its “The Thanksgiving Day Parade,” with Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight hosting. The show will include portions of the Macy’s parade, as well as the casts of “Moulin Rouge” and “Six the Musical.”

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Nov. 21-27.

DOGS: At noon, NBC is airing “The National Dog Show,” with purebred dogs competing. John O’Hurley and David Frei return as hosts. By the way, Christopher Guest’s comedy “Best in Show,” starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Fred Willard, Jennifer Coolidge (I love this clip), and Jane Lynch, is available to stream on Paramount+.

THE ONES WITH THE TURKEYS: You can see all the Thanksgiving-themed episodes of “Friends” back-to-back on TBS. The marathon begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

YELLOWSTONE-THON: Have you been meaning to catch up with “Yellowstone”? Here you go. Seasons one through four of the hit show, which is now in its fifth season, are going to run on the Paramount Network beginning Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. Episodes will continue through the weekend.

DON’T REFUSE: Thursday at 6 a.m. AMC is starting its 24-hour “Godfather” movie marathon. All three films of the franchise will air back-to-back-to-back. By the way, the miniseries about the making of the first Godfather, called “The Offer” and starring Miles Teller, is streaming on Paramount+.

BACK TO ‘BACK’: Bravo is serving up a “Back to the Future” marathon, featuring Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc (Christopher Lloyd) traveling through time. The movies start at noon.

SPOONFUL OF SUGAR: The CW is re-airing its return to our favorite Depression-era family, “A Waltons Thanksgiving.” Bellamy Young and Teddy Sears are Olivia and John Sr., Logan Shroyer is John Boy, and original John Boy Richard Thomas narrates, at 8 p.m.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The scripted true-crime story “Welcome to Chippendales,” created by Robert Siegel of “Pam & Tommy,” is about the founding of the male strip club. Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who eventually faces charges of arson, racketeering, and murder for hire. (Here’s the trailer.) The supporting cast is strong, with Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, and Dan Stevens as Paul Snider, the man who murdered Dorothy Stratten. It premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

From left: Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in Netflix's "Wednesday." Netflix/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

2. Netflix’s “Wednesday” premieres on Wednesday. The new spin-off series focuses on the Addams Family daughter, played by Jenna Ortega. She’s at sleep-away school trying to stop a killing spree, among other things. The show is from “Smallville” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton directs half of the eight episodes (you can tell in the trailer), and the cast includes Gwendoline Christie, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez.

3. “Criminal Minds,” which ran from 2005-20, is returning in a slightly different form. Now called “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the series continues to follow members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit tracking down serial killers. (The trailer.) Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster return, and Zach Gilford joins as a recurring guest star. It premieres Thursday on Paramount+.

4. Mark Boal, who won an Oscar for writing “The Hurt Locker,” adapted this bilingual action-thriller from an Israeli series. Called “Echo 3,” it revolves around the disappearance of an American scientist (Jessica Ann Collins) near the border between Colombia and Venezuela, as well as the efforts to find her by her brother (Luke Evans) and her husband (Michiel Huisman). The 10-episode series (trailer here) premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

5. If you’re a fan of Shaquille O’Neal, HBO is here for you. On Wednesday at 9 p.m., it’s premiering a four-part documentary about the basketball star and his rise to fame. “Shaq,” which features a series of interviews with O’Neal, will also look into his upbringing in a military family. “I want to be known as one of the greats,” he says in the trailer.

6. The “Pitch Perfect” movie franchise comes to TV with this new series, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” The six-episode season (here’s the trailer, with “99 Luftballoons”) revolves around Adam DeVine’s Bumper Allen as he moves to Germany to get his music career going. He’ll be joined by his former “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland, as well as Jameela Jamil. It premieres Wednesday on Peacock.

Trevor Noah, shown in his stand-up special "I Wish You Would." Matt Wilson/Netflix/MATT WILSON/NETFLIX

CHANNEL SURFING

“Dancing With the Stars” The 31st-season finale. Disney+, Monday

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” A stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

“The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen” The Boss in promo mode. HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

“Love Lizzo” Her journey to stardom. HBO Max, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” A strong adaptation by Taffy Brodesser-Akner of her novel. Hulu

“The Crown” A compelling new season with a new cast. Netflix

“The White Lotus” An entertaining new season of Mike White’s satire. HBO

“Magpie Murders” A clever whodunit inside a whodunit from PBS’s “Masterpiece,” starring Lesley Manville. GBH 2

“Interview With the Vampire” Anne Rice’s complex, sensual creatures survive the transition to TV. AMC, AMC+

“Reboot” An affectionate satire of Hollywood that’s also a workplace comedy. Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” A powerful three-part documentary from Ken Burns and his team. GBH 2

“The Patient” Steve Carell as a therapist kidnapped by a serial killer. Hulu

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.