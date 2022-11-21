Rail union rejects contract as strike threatens US economy before holidays

One of the largest railroad unions voted to reject a contract brokered by the White House, bringing the country once again closer to a rail strike that could paralyze much of the economy ahead of the holidays, union officials announced on Monday.

The union representing rail conductors, SMART Transportation Division, voted the deal down. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, announced on Monday that they had voted to ratify the deal. These unions represent 57,000 workers and are the largest and most politically powerful of the bunch.

The main sticking points are over attendance and sick leave policies that have angered conductors and engineers, in particular, on the major freight railroads.