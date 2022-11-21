Tech-training nonprofit Resilient Coders gets new leader

“I am energized by the opportunity to continue innovating, strategizing and strengthening this pivotal movement of social justice through economic empowerment,” Lott-Pollard said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to flood the tech industry with brilliant budding software engineers from BIPOC communities.”

Resilient Coders runs 20-week “boot camp” programs to teach young people of color without college degrees how to code. Alumni have gone on to get jobs at companies throughout the area including Wayfair, Wellington Management, and Wistia.

Resilient Coders, a Cambridge-based nonprofit that teaches people of color software programming, named Ayanna Lott-Pollard as its next executive director.

Lott-Pollard has been an operations consultant at Virtua Health System for the past eight years.

David Delmar Sentíes, who had founded and led Resilient Coders since 2014, decided to step down in February. Delmar Sentíes will join Resilient Coders’ board of directors starting in January.

“What this organization needs now is a builder,” he said in a statement. “Ayanna is that builder. This organization needs systems and processes in order to make what we do replicable. Ayanna’s already been working on that.”

