Weymouth

Annual tree lighting set for Dec. 4

By Johanna Seltz Globe correspondent,Updated November 21, 2022, 34 minutes ago

The town will kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting in front of Town Hall on Dec. 4.

George Raymond — chair of the Weymouth 400 Committee in charge of events commemorating the town’s 400th anniversary — and his family will join Santa to throw the switch to light the live holiday tree at 6:15 p.m.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. when Santa leaves in a fire truck. There will be food trucks, music, strolling carolers, free hot chocolate, and photos with Santa from 2 to 5 p.m. Weymouth Town Hall is located at 75 Middle St.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

