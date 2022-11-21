Annual tree lighting set for Dec. 4

The town will kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting in front of Town Hall on Dec. 4.
George Raymond — chair of the Weymouth 400 Committee in charge of events commemorating the town’s 400th anniversary — and his family will join Santa to throw the switch to light the live holiday tree at 6:15 p.m.
The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. when Santa leaves in a fire truck. There will be food trucks, music, strolling carolers, free hot chocolate, and photos with Santa from 2 to 5 p.m. Weymouth Town Hall is located at 75 Middle St.
